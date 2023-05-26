Silver Minings: Raiders were good to start halves in 2022

The Las Vegas Raiders had their issues offensively in 2022, but they did shine in one area.

They were near the top of the NFL when it came to scoring points on their first drive of either game or in the second half. According to NFL analyst Warren Sharp, Las Vegas tallied 93 points in 2022 on their first drive of either game or in the second half. It was the fifth highest total in the NFL.

Here is the complete list:

total points scored on the 1st drive of either half last year:



113 - PHI

107 - CHI

104 - SF

100 - KC

93 - LV

92 - JAX

86 - SEA

85 - BUF*

82 - DET

81 - NO

80 - MIA

78 - LAC

77 - CIN*

75 - CLE

74 - DAL, NE

68 - MIN

67 - ATL, CAR

65 - TEN

57 - DEN

56… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) May 8, 2023

That averages to be 5.4 points a game. Again, the Raiders were frustrating in 2022, but this is a solid number and coach Josh McDaniels, who was not great in total in his first year in Las Vegas, deserves credit for having his offense prepared to start halves.

It’s see if they can keep it up with jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback in 2023. Garoppolo, who played in 11 games with the 49ers last season, help them tally the third most points in this situation last year, so that’s promising.

