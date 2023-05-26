Silver Minings: Raiders were good to start halves in 2022

The Las Vegas Raiders had their issues offensively in 2022, but they did shine in one area.
They were near the top of the NFL when it came to scoring points on their first drive of either game or in the second half. According to NFL analyst Warren Sharp, Las Vegas tallied 93 points in 2022 on their first drive of either game or in the second half. It was the fifth highest total in the NFL.
Here is the complete list:
total points scored on the 1st drive of either half last year:— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) May 8, 2023
113 - PHI
107 - CHI
104 - SF
100 - KC
93 - LV
92 - JAX
86 - SEA
85 - BUF*
82 - DET
81 - NO
80 - MIA
78 - LAC
77 - CIN*
75 - CLE
74 - DAL, NE
68 - MIN
67 - ATL, CAR
65 - TEN
57 - DEN
56…
That averages to be 5.4 points a game. Again, the Raiders were frustrating in 2022, but this is a solid number and coach Josh McDaniels, who was not great in total in his first year in Las Vegas, deserves credit for having his offense prepared to start halves.
It’s see if they can keep it up with jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback in 2023. Garoppolo, who played in 11 games with the 49ers last season, help them tally the third most points in this situation last year, so that’s promising.
In other Raiders’ news:
- This is great: PFF has ranked Raiders’ star Davante Adams as the best wide receiver in the NFL.
- This is not great: ESPN ranked the Raiders’ offseason as the third worst in the NFL. Harsh.
- Meyers is thrilled: In an interview with the Raiders’ website, free-agent addition Jakobi Meyers talks about reuniting with Josh McDaniels. The two, of course, were together in New England,
