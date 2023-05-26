Raiders poll: Does Aidan O’Connell wearing Derek Carr’s number bum you out?

There was quite a bit of angst in the world of Raiders’ Twitter recently when it was discovered that rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell was wearing No. 4 at the NFL Rookie premier program.

So, it appears the Las Vegas Raiders’ fourth-round pick is planning on wearing the jersey this season. The quarterback from Purdue is expected to be the third-string quarterback this season behind starter Jimmy Garoppolo and veteran backup Brian Hoyer.

O’Connell is considered a great fit for the offense of Raiders’ coach Josh McDaniels and he has a chance to develop.

I hope these photos don’t trigger anyone https://t.co/3z6kYcFcls — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) May 22, 2023

Still, it caused quite the uproar is some parts of the Raider Nation. Why?

Derek Carr.

Of course, O’Connell is wearing No. 4 for the Silver and Black after Carr adorned the digit for his nine seasons as the Raiders’ starting quarterback. He was released this offseason and now is starting (and wearing No. 4) for the New Orleans Saints.

Apparently, some fans think it’s disrespectful to Carr for the rook to wear his number.

Yet, the reality is, there were limited options for O’Connell to wear in the NFL and the Raiders don’t retire uniform numbers of their Hall of Famers so there is little room for sentimentality for released players.

