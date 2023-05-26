 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Reviewing Tuesday Community Question: Favorite draft pick

It starts at top

By Bill Williamson
NFLPA Rookie Premiere Portrait Session
Tyree Wilson
Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

It’s time to review our weekly Tuesday Community question, which this week was who was your favorite Las Vegas Raiders’ draft pick this year?

Here are some of your responses:

Raider Paul wrote:

My favorite pick was (Tyree) Wilson, i think he is going to be player that will surprise many pundits turning out to the best player of the draft

RaiderCode wrote:

Gotta go with Wilson but Zieg crushed the draft.

Banaszak’em wrote:

Tre (Touchdown) Tucker.

  • We have needed a quality return guy for years.
  • Love his speed.
  • Can actually catch the ball.
  • Fearless over the middle.

Most of all I know a lot of people hate this pick, yes he was a reach, but that sets him up perfectly to feed crow. The underdog/wildcard aspect of this pick really appeals to me.

That said I reserve the right to apply a new NSFW nickname for him that may or may not rhyme with his last name lest he not live up to the hype expressed earlier in my comment.

Objective_Raider wrote:

Mike Mayer #87 babyghost

