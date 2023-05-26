Raiders offseason: 5 potential trade partners for Hunter Renfrow

Recently, trade rumors have been circulating about Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow. With the combination of the Raiders signing Jakobi Meyers to a three-year, $33 million deal during free agency and the club would save about $11.3 million in cap space by trading Renfrow after June 1, the speculation is warranted.

So which teams could strike a deal with Las Vegas for the slot machine, and what could they offer?

Effective cap space per OverTheCap.com: $18,752,720 (3rd-most in NFL)

The Lions do have Amon-Ra St. Brown who has been a good slot receiver during his first two years in the league. However, he was used out wide a lot more last season, going from taking 20.8 percent of his snaps out wide as a rookie to 38.7 percent in 2022. With Jameson Williams suspended for the first six games of this season, I’d expect that trend to continue with St. Brown, leaving an opening for Renfrow.

Also, he would be a good fit with quarterback Jared Goff as Goff doesn’t have the strongest arm and Renfrow is known for creating separation on short to intermediate routes and making plays after the catch.

What they can offer: Williams (WR), Levi Onwuzurike (DT), 2024 3rd-round pick (own), 2024 3rd-round pick (MIN), 2024 5th-round pick

Williams could essentially be this year’s Calvin Ridley if Detroit is frustrated with him and wants a wide receiver who can contribute in the early stages of the season. Onwuzurike would help fill a need in Las Vegas but is coming off back surgery and missed all of last season.

The Lions' extra third-round pick from the T.J. Hockenson trade could be what ultimately gets this deal done as they could swap one of those selections for Renfrow and still have a third-rounder at their disposal.

Effective cap space: $7,272,833 (17th)

While the Vikings did just spend a first-round pick on Jordan Addison to compliment Justin Jefferson, Addison was primarily an outside guy last season at USC, so they could easily have all three wideouts on the field at the same time. Renfrow would be an upgrade over K.J. Osborn, who enters a contract year and would only be about a $67,000 dead cap hit if they opted to just cut him after the trade, per OTC.

What they can offer: Camryn Bynum (S), 2024 4rd-round pick (own), 2024 4rd-round pick (DET), 2024 5th-round pick (CLE), 2024 5th-round pick (KC)

With last year’s first-round pick Lewis Cine set to return from injury, Bynum, who has two years left on his rookie deal, could be a tradeable asset that would give the Raiders another option at safety. Minnesota is in basically the same situation as Detroit with their fourth-round picks where they could deal one of them for Renfrow and still have an early Day 3 selection.

Effective cap space: $11,163,308 (7th)

Since winning the Offensive Player of the Year Award in 2019, Michael Thomas has played in 10 games with various injuries, and outside of him and Chris Olave, the Saints’ receiving corps is quite honestly terrible. Between Thomas’ limited availability and lack of talent in the position group, Derek Carr would undoubtedly welcome a reunion with Renfrow which would also help New Orleans’ offense hit the ground running.

What they can offer: Paulson Adebo (CB), Malcolm Roach (DT), 2024 5th-round pick (own)

Compensation might be a big hold-up in a deal between the Saints and the Raiders as New Orleans only has five draft picks next year and none in rounds three or four. They could put together a deal that includes 2025 selections, but a player-for-player swap feels more likely and either Adebo or Roach could help fill a need in Las Vegas.

Effective cap space: $16,294,451 (4th)

The Colts did bring in Isaiah McKenzie and Josh Downs this offseason, but McKenzie is on a cheap one-year deal and a third-round rookie shouldn’t discourage them from getting Anthony Richardson as many weapons as possible. Especially since they have plenty of cap space available and Michael Pittman is about to enter a contract year.

What they can offer: Dayo Odeyingbo (DL), Julian Blackmon (S), 2024 third-round pick (own), 2024 fourth-round pick (own), 2024 fifth-round pick (own)

Indianapolis signed Samson Ebukam to a three-year contract during free agency and drafted Adetomiwa Adebawore and Titus Leo while also having Kwity Paye under team control for two more seasons, making Odeyingbo expendable. He’d be more of a luxury addition for Las Vegas but would bolster the defensive line/pass rush.

If the Raiders are more interested in filling a need, the Colts spent a third-round pick on Nick Cross in 2022 and Blackmon is about to enter a contract year.

Effective cap space: $6,134,748 (20th)

The NFC South is wide open this year as an argument could be made for all four teams to win the division, so it’d be in the Falcons’ best interests to surround Desmond Ridder with as many weapons as possible. While Drake London and Kyle Pitts form a nice young pass-catching duo, Mack Hollins and Scott Miller are their best options for a third target and Renfrow would be an upgrade over either.

What they can offer: Mykal Walker (LB), Eddie Goldman (DT), 2024 third-round pick (own), 2024 fourth-round pick (own), 2024 fourth-round pick (JAX), 2024 fifth-round pick (own)

Atlanta spent a second-round pick on linebacker Troy Andersen last year and Walker is projected to be a free agent in the offseason. Goldman is in an interesting situation as he retired about two weeks after signing with the Falcons last year, and then unretired this offseason while the club brought in David Onyemata and Calais Campbell this past March.

Both Walker and Goldman could fill holes on the Silver and Black’s roster, and the Dirty Birds have a bevy of mid-round picks to get a deal done.