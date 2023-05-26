SB Nation Reacts: 71 percent of Raiders fans think Tre Tucker was a reach

The Las Vegas Raiders' defense has been a struggle for decades and needed upgrades going into 2023. Dave Ziegler and the front office didn't get aggressive in free agency to help on that side of the ball. The expectation was a draft full of defensive prospects to add to the locker room.

Instead, the team used three picks on offense, including the wide receiver position. Many thought the receiving corps was already set for the 2023 season, but Josh McDaniels had other ideas.

When the 100th pick of the draft came around, Ziegler decided the best option was selecting a slot receiver. Tre Tucker was the selection and had many people scratching their heads.

In this week's SB Nation Reacts, we asked Raider Nation if they thought Tucker was a reach. 71% said the answer yes when it comes to whether the Raiders took the former Cincinnati Bearcat too early.

Tucker could turn into a steal and has elements that could help the Raiders right away. His toughness and intelligence were selling cards for the Raiders after watching him up close at the senior bowl.

He will be pressured to perform, with the silver and black drafting him in the top 100. All that matters is he produces when his name is called.