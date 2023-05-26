Raiders preseason schedule set

You can now make your August weekend plans.

On Friday morning, the Las Vegas Raiders announced the dates and times of their three preseason games. Here they are:

Raiders 2023 Preseason Schedule (All times PT)

Aug. 13 San Francisco 49ers 1 p.m.

Aug. 19 at Los Angeles Rams 6 p.m.

Aug 26 at Dallas Cowboys 5 p.m.

As a reminder, here is the Raiders’ official 2023 regular-season schedule:

Raiders 2023 Regular Season Schedule (All times Pacific)

Sept. 10 at Denver Broncos 1:25 p.m. CBS

Sept. 17 at Buffalo Bills 10:00 a.m. CBS

Sept. 24 Pittsburgh Steelers 5:20 p.m. NBC

Oct. 1 at Los Angeles Chargers 1:05 p.m. CBS

Oct. 9 Green Bay Packers 5:15 p.m. ESPN

Oct. 15 New England Patriots 1:05 CBS

Oct. 22 at Chicago Bears 10 a.m. FOX

Oct. 30 at Detroit Lions 5:15 p.m. ESPN

Nov. 5 New York Giants 1:25 p.m. FOX

Nov. 12 New York Jets 5:20 p.m. NBC

Nov. 19 at Miami Dolphins 10 a.m. CBS

Nov. 26 Kansas City Chiefs 1:25 p.m. CBS

BYE

Dec. 10 Minnesota Vikings 1:05 p.m. FOX

Dec. 14 Los Angeles Chargers 5:15 p.m. Prime Video

Dec. 25 at Kansas City Chiefs 10 a.m. Nickelodeon

Dec. 31 at Indianapolis Colts 10 a.m. CBS

Jan. 6 or Jan. 7 Denver Broncos TBD TBD