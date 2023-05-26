Raiders preseason schedule set

You can now make your August weekend plans.
On Friday morning, the Las Vegas Raiders announced the dates and times of their three preseason games. Here they are:
Raiders 2023 Preseason Schedule (All times PT)
Aug. 13 San Francisco 49ers 1 p.m.
Aug. 19 at Los Angeles Rams 6 p.m.
Aug 26 at Dallas Cowboys 5 p.m.
As a reminder, here is the Raiders’ official 2023 regular-season schedule:
Raiders 2023 Regular Season Schedule (All times Pacific)
Sept. 10 at Denver Broncos 1:25 p.m. CBS
Sept. 17 at Buffalo Bills 10:00 a.m. CBS
Sept. 24 Pittsburgh Steelers 5:20 p.m. NBC
Oct. 1 at Los Angeles Chargers 1:05 p.m. CBS
Oct. 9 Green Bay Packers 5:15 p.m. ESPN
Oct. 15 New England Patriots 1:05 CBS
Oct. 22 at Chicago Bears 10 a.m. FOX
Oct. 30 at Detroit Lions 5:15 p.m. ESPN
Nov. 5 New York Giants 1:25 p.m. FOX
Nov. 12 New York Jets 5:20 p.m. NBC
Nov. 19 at Miami Dolphins 10 a.m. CBS
Nov. 26 Kansas City Chiefs 1:25 p.m. CBS
BYE
Dec. 10 Minnesota Vikings 1:05 p.m. FOX
Dec. 14 Los Angeles Chargers 5:15 p.m. Prime Video
Dec. 25 at Kansas City Chiefs 10 a.m. Nickelodeon
Dec. 31 at Indianapolis Colts 10 a.m. CBS
Jan. 6 or Jan. 7 Denver Broncos TBD TBD
