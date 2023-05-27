Silver Minings: Davante Adams has high praise for Sam Webb

The Las Vegas Raiders' new regime has always found ways to find undrafted talent. From JC Jackson to Raiders running back Brandon Bolden, the team picks the top 53 regardless of background.

One of the Players who made the football team in 2022 was Sam Webb. The second-year player earned his way onto the roster after an excellent preseason. He was even earning playing time late in the season, leading to inconsistent play.

His work ethic and study habits caught the attention of Davante Adams. Webb has looked to the star wide receiver for tips on becoming a better player.

"The more we do, the more he wants to learn, the more he comes and talks to me about it," Adams said, "And then I see the growth and then we'll talk about something. I might shoot myself in the foot, tell him something, and then he'll actually play it really well based off of that, but that's what we want."

Adams took it even further, comparing him to a former teammate who has become a great player at the cornerback position.

"Jaire was in the locker room right after the first training camp practice and he had his iPad out before anybody came in there, like literally looking at the plays trying to figure out what it was, and he comes up to me and asked like, 'I don't want to bother you, but like what happened here? How did you know I was going to react this way, or whatever?' So, Sam kind of has that edge."

The praise has to give confidence to the younger cornerback as he tries to find a role on the roster. With the Raiders not having any stars in the cornerback room, a player to emerge will help the defense grow. Webb hopes that Davante's help makes him the player to step into the spotlight.

