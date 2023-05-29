Silver Minings: 2 Raiders make the top 32 OT’s in the NFL

The Las Vegas Raiders offensive line is a group that had an inconsistent play last season. While they helped with the league's leading rusher, the interior struggled in pass pro, allowing them to finish 26th in pass blocking efficiency, according to PFF.

However, two players on the offensive line had career years. Kolton Miller was the consistent rock on the left side of the offensive line living up to his contract. The pleasant surprise was the play of Jermaine Eluemunor, who finished the season allowing only three sacks.

PFF recently ranked the top 32 offensive tackles in the NFL. Miller took the number 8 spot while Eluemunor finished off the last at 32.

“Miller was viewed as a bit of a project as the 15th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. But after a rough rookie season, he showed substantial growth between then and 2021. He has produced PFF pass-blocking grades of 81.0 or better in each of the past three seasons and was the 12th-highest-graded run blocker at the position last year, too.” Eluemunor took a big step forward last season in his first full year as a starter. A fifth-round pick back in 2017, he produced 75.0-plus PFF pass-blocking and run-blocking grades in 2022. He allowed 26 total pressures over the course of the season but surrendered just seven across the final six games of the year.”

Miller and Eluemunor should be the starting tackles heading into the season, but Brandon Parker could change that thought process. Eluemunor will be in battle with the former third-round pick in training camp. Parker hasn't had a breakout season going into his sixth year, but his size intrigues the front office.

It will be a training camp battle to watch.

