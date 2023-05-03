Silver Minings: Tyree Wilson a betting favorite for Defensive Rookie of the Year

With Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones, Tyree Wilson isn’t necessarily needed to be on the field all the time for the Las Vegas Raiders in his rookie season.

The No. 7 overall pick will push Jones and also play rotational inside on the defensive line. No matter, the expectations are high on the Texas Tech Red Raider edge rusher.

According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, Wilson is one of the betting favorites to win the 2023 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award. He has the second lowest (best) odds to win the award.

Wilson is priced at +800 to win the award. Alabama pass-rusher Will Anderson (who was taken at No. 3 by the Houston Texans) is the betting favorite at +350. Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter (taken at No. 9 by the Philadelphia Eagles) is priced at +800 along with Wilson.

So, if you think Wilson is going to rack up sacks and be a huge impact player for the Raiders in 2023, the betting price is right if that’s your thing.

