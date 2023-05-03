Raiders 2023 offseason: 6 free-agency fits

Now that the NFL draft is over, free agency is going to pick up some as teams look to fill remaining needs.

Tuesday, our Matt Holder offered a list of free-gent fits and today I offer six of my own who could make sense for the Raiders who do have some needs and some salary-cap room to get it done:

Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin:

There’s really no reason why the Raiders and Ya-Sin can’t come to an agreement. They know each other and he fits. The team traded Yannick Ngakoue for him a year ago, so they like him. It’s a position of need and he should be affordable at this point. This should be a slam dunk.

Patriots tackle Isaiah Wynn:

The Raiders need more help in the offensive line and Wynn has played under McDaniels in New England. We all know how this regime feels about players it worked with before. Frankly, I’m surprised Wynn isn’t already a Raider.

Chargers linebacker Kyle Van Noy:

Yes, another New England player. Van Noy is 32 and nearing the end. But he would be a solid piece at a need position for a short-term deal.

Former Falcons’ cornerback Casey Hayward:

Hayward played well for the Raiders in 2021. He may not be a perfect fit for this scheme, but he can play and he would help.

Buccaneers cornerback Logan Ryan:

He played for Graham in both New England and with the New York Giants. Like Van Noy he is 32, but he could fit in the desert on a one-year deal.

Former Browns safety John Johnson:

He’s a hard hitter who has made a lot of plays. If the Raiders are looking for more veteran help at safety, they could do worse than Johnson.