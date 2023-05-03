Skunked again? It appears Raiders’ short run of compensatory pick success is over

In 2023, the Las Vegas Raiders scored compensatory picks for the first time in five years.

It appears the glorious one-year streak of comp-pick success will end.

Now, with that portion of free agency that accounts for the comp-pick formula is over, (No players signed from this point forward are part the formula), projections are being made on the 2024 comp-pick allotment. Over The Cap, which does an excellent job projecting the com picks, doesn’t expect Las Vegas to get a comp pick next year. Officially, the NFL will announce the comp picks next offseason.

Over The Cap has the Raiders signing six players in free agency that count in the comp-pick formula: Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, wide receiver Jakobi Myers, tight end Austin Hooper, safety Marcus Epps, linebacker Robert Spillane and cornerback Brandon Facyson. The Raiders had three players leave who count in the formula: Quarterback Jarrett Stidham (Denver Broncos), defensive tackle Andrew Billing (Chicago Bears) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (Houston Texans).

The Raiders’ three departed players and Epps, Spillane and Facyson canceled each other out, according to over the Cap. That left Garoppolo, Meyers and Hooper as a net loss for the Raiders, thus they are projected not to get any comp pick next year.

This year, the Raiders were awarded comp picks, No. 174 (fifth round) and No. 214 (sixth round). Raiders’ general manager Dave Ziegler used both picks to trade up. The No. 174 was packaged for No. 104, the second pick in the fourth round, so the team could take Maryland cornerback Jakorian Bennett. The second comp pick was packaged to help the Raiders get the No. 135 choice, the last pick in the fourth round to select Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell.

So, it appears in next year’s draft, Las Vegas will have less trading power.