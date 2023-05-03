Rock Ya-Sin signs with Ravens, Raiders still need cornerback help

We can scratch Rock Ya-Sin as a possibility for the Las Vegas Raiders as they look to add to their cornerback room.

According to ESPN, Ya-Sin has agreed to terms with the Baltimore Ravens on a one-year deal that is worth up to $6 million.

Comp update: Baltimore is giving Rock Ya-Sin a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, per source. https://t.co/uZaVUCsRKt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 3, 2023

The Raiders got one season out of Ya-Sin after they acquired him in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts in March, 2022 for pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue. Like Ya-Sin, Ngakoue was entering the final year of his contract when the trade was made. He is still on the open market.

Ya-Sin was a starter for Las Vegas, but he dealt with injuries. Ya-Sin, 26, missed six games. He started nine of the 11 games he was healthy for as a Raider. He had 45 tackles with seven pass defensed with no interceptions in 2022. Ngakoue had 9.5 sacks in 15 games with the Colts last season. He had 10 sacks in 17 games with the Raiders in 2021, his only year with the team.

The Raiders were expected to draft a cornerback early, but addressed it in the fourth round with Maryland’s Jakorian Bennett, who is intriguing. Still, it might be a stretch to expect him to start as a rookie.

There are still some veteran cornerbacks available, including former Raider Casey Hayward, Marcus Peters and Logan Ryan, who has played for this staff in the past.