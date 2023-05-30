 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tuesday Community Question: Thursday night flex games?

Like it? Hate it?

By Bill Williamson
/ new
NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles
NFL logo
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Late-season Thursday night games can now be flexed. You like or or hate it and why?

More From Silver And Black Pride

Loading comments...