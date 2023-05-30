Raiders poll results: Many fans expect Davante Adams to move on at some point

In light of eye-opening comments made by Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams recently, we asked members of our community if they think Adams, who is 30 and who the Raiders acquired last year in a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers, will finish his career with the franchise or go elsewhere at some point.

The results were not close.

In a poll with 672 responses, a massive 70 percent of the voters believe Adams will leave the Raiders at some point. Thus, just 30 percent of the voters were optimistic that Adams will end his career with his boyhood team.

The results are understandable.

In comments made to The Ringer, Adams was quoted as saying this, among other things: “[The front office] thinks this is the best bet for us right now to put us in a position to be urgent. “We don’t see eye-to-eye on what we think is best for us right now.” Adams was referring to the current direction of the offense in those comments.

Adams (who last week said he loves being a Raider and he’s here to stay, also said “I don’t have enough time for that,” Adams said to The Ringer about a total rebuild in Las Vegas.

Adams, who was traded to the Raiders last year after he requested a trade from the Green Bay Packers, did tell The Ringer he is committed.

“I’m going to have to buy into this and try to be as optimistic as possible,” he told the website. “It’s not what I expected to happen, but it’s something that’s the reality now ... My goal is to win a Super Bowl with this team.”

Because of the contract he signed with Las Vegas last year, Adams, who turns 31 in December, is likely tied to the Raiders through the 2024 season. Then, though, all bets are off.

Again, I understand why this vote was so slanted to no. I do to think Adams will play for another team at some point. I don’t necessarily think the end is near in Las Vegas and there is time for this marriage to be a success.

Thanks to all who participated.