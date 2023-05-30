Silver Minings: Jimmy Garoppolo ranked 24th among starting quarterbacks

It’s ranking season over at Pro Football Focus as the site goes through every position and gives their take on the top starters in the league. In light of recent news, there’s a chance Jimmy Garoppolo isn’t the Las Vegas Raiders’ starting quarterback in September, but for now, he’s slated as the first-stringer and included in PFF’s recent QB rankings.

However, Garoppolo isn’t garnering much respect as PFF’s Sam Monson placed Jimmy G in the bottom quarter of NFL starters. Below is Monson’s rationale:

24. JIMMY GAROPPOLO, LAS VEGAS RAIDERS For his injury history alone, Garoppolo is likely capped at this kind of level in the rankings. He was outperformed by [Brock] Purdy last season in the same offense and now goes to a new offensive system, albeit one he is familiar with from his stint in New England. The Raiders have a good collection of receivers to throw to, but Garoppolo has a 3.6% career turnover-worthy play rate, significantly higher than his big-time-throw rate (2.9%). Even if he stays healthy all season, he is likely a below-average starter.

This also puts the Raiders’ quarterback at the bottom of the AFC West as Patrick Mahomes topped the list, Justin Hebert was fourth and Russell Wilson ranked 20th. But the spiciest or most controversial ranking regarding Garoppolo is that his successor with the San Francisco 49ers, Brock Purdy, came in one spot ahead of him.

So, what do you guys think? Is the ranking, too high, too low or just right for Garoppolo?

