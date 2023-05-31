Silver Minings: Raiders fans voted among NFL’s best

Like we didn’t know this.

The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the best fan bases in the NFL.

Well, of course.

In a recent survey by Sidelines.io, the Raiders were voted as the sixth best fan base in the league I know, I know. it’s low, but still, it’s cool to be recognized.

The Dallas Cowboys were voted as the best fan base in the NFL.

Th survey was based on several different metrics. They were: social media followers, social media engagement and likes, average home and away game attendance averages, average money spent on merchandise and concessions at games.

According to the study, Raiders fans showed out on social media engagement, road game attendance and merchandise spending.

Take a bow, you’re all awesome.

