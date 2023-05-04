Raiders 2023: Looking at the cornerbacks

There was a big expectation that the Las Vegas Raiders would take a cornerback with the No. 7 overall pick.

However, of course, Las Vegas selected Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson in the first round. Las Vegas took one cornerback with their nine picks as they traded up to the second pick of the fourth round to select Maryland cornerback Jakorian Bennett at No. 104.

Related 2023 NFL Draft recap

He is considered a nickel corner who is going to need time to develop. So, the Raiders are still in need of a starting-type cornerback.

They could look at free agency with former Raider Casey Hayward and Marcus Peters as possibilities. Las Vegas free agent agreed with the Baltimore Ravens on a one-year deal Wednesday.

They signed David Long, Duke Shelley and Brandon Facyson in the offseason and return Nate Hobbs, Amik Robertson, Sam Webb, Tyler Hall and Bryce Cosby.

They will likely keep six cornerback, so there is plenty to work through in training camp and in the preseason.