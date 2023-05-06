SB Nation Reacts: 82 percent of Raiders fans think the team improved through the draft

The Las Vegas Raiders were looking to fill holes in their roster during the 2023 NFL draft. The Raiders made seven selections overall with trades to target their players.

The first two picks highlight the draft drafting Tyree Wilson and Michael Mayer. Mayer has been heralded as the steal of the draft considering him a first-round selection. Both players will contribute immediately, with Wilson being ready for training camp.

Other selections by the Raiders rounded up depth at different positions. A focus on the senior bowl led to 5 draft picks chosen who went to the all-star game. Patrick Graham was in a prime place to learn players’ habits coaching the American team during the senior bowl.

In this week’s SB Nation Reacts, we asked Raider Nation if they thought the team approved overall. 82% of fans believe the Raiders improved through the draft.

Dave Ziegler and the company got fans’ approval for their process in the draft. Hopefully, it leads to better play on the field.

