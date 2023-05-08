Raiders 2023 preview: Don’t forget about Justin Herron

Remember Justin Herron?

You should.

Herron, if healthy, should be in the mix at right tackle for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023.

It’s easy to forget about Herron. He was a Raider for one game before tearing his ACL last October in practice, ending his season. The word is he’s progressing well. Barring a setback, I’d think there’s a realistic chance he will be ready to open the season.

Thus, Herron should be ready to vie for the starting right tackle job or, at least, be a key swing player.

This is a player the Las Vegas regime wanted and yes, they know him from their New England days.

Early last season, the Raiders traded for Herron with the Patriots. The Patriots will receive a 2024 sixth-round pick and the Raiders get a 2024 seventh-round pick as part of the deal. Herron has is entering his final season on his contract after being a sixth-round draft pick out of Wake Forest in 2020.

Herron played in one game, a Week 4 win over the Denver Broncos. He played 17 offensive snaps as the sixth lineman, in jumbo packages. He also played seven snaps on special teams against Denver.

Herron has played in 29 NFL games with 10 starts with the Patriots.

So, the Raiders had to wait a while for Herron, but he should be back in the mix and he has a chance to be a key part of the offense. So, his presence could affect whether or not the Raiders, who did not draft an offensive lineman, add at the position in free agency in the coming weeks.