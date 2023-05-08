Silver Minings: Raiders rank 19th in Peter King’s power rankings

The Las Vegas Raiders have hit the slower part of the off-season after the draft. Teams are now into the pre-camp process with rookie mini camps and OTAs.

With the front office of NFL teams rounding up their roster, the power rankings evaluate where teams are currently. Peter King of NBC released his newest power rankings Sunday night. He divided it into sections, and the Raiders fell into the “they got holes” part of the list. They were at the top at 19.

“Devon Witherspoon would have been the perfect draftee, due to the Raiders’ major corner need in a division with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert (and Russell Wilson if he can be revived), but pressure from Tyree Wilson would be vital for the pass defense as well.”

Raiders do have holes on their roster at guard and defense. Raider Nation wanted them to be more aggressive in free agency. Instead, the Raiders went bargain shopping to fill in these holes.

Let’s see how it plays out on the field.

In other Raiders links

The 8th round: Raiders website highlights the undrafted free agent of 2022 who made the football team.

Where Tyree Wilson must improve: Ted Nguyen of The Athletic deep dives into how Tyree Wilson can reach his potential.