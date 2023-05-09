Silver Minings: Michael Mayer a longshot to win Offensive Rookie of the Year award

Las Vegas Raiders second-round pick Michael Mayer has a chance to be a big part of this offense for a long time.

Yet, the oddsmakers are not expecting him to make a big push as a rookie. According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Notre Dame product is a longshot to win the 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. He is currently priced at 40-1 to win the award.

There are 20 players with lower (better) odds to win the award. He has the second best odds to win the award of any tight end.

Mayer’s long odds are understandable. No tight end has ever won the award since it started being awarded in 1967. Plus, Mayer will likely share time with veterans Austin Hooper and O.J. Howard, at least, to start the season. Still, at 40-1, why not if betting is your thing

In other Raiders news: