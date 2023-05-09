Raiders UDFA: Get to know talented offensive lineman McClendon Curtis

We will look at some of the undrafted free agents that the Las Vegas Raiders have signed.

Let’s start with intriguing offensive lineman McClendon Curtis of small-school UT Chattanooga:

Size:

He’s a big man at 6-foot-6, 324 pounds.

Money matters:

The Raiders wanted this guy. McClendon reportedly received $210,000 in guaranteed money with $185,000 in guaranteed salary. That’s a big deal for an undrafted player.

What he has accomplished:

Curtis, who showed he can hang with top competition at this year’s Senior Bowl, won his conference’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy, which goes to the best offensive line. He was a second-team small-school All-America and a scholar-athlete award finalist.

Curtis has a legit chance to win a starting job https://t.co/S3fvM2yGpS — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) May 2, 2023

Opportunity:

Surprisingly, the Raiders didn’t draft an offensive lineman. But getting Curtis the like getting a sixth-or-seventh round draft pick. He will have a chance to prove he belongs on the 53-man roster with a good training camp and preseason. He projects as a guard, but he has a tackle’s body. He played both spots in college, though most of his playing time was at guard.

Realistic 2023 expectations:

There’s things to like about Curtis and clearly the Raiders wanted him. But he’s a developmental player like any late-round prospect. He’s certainly a player to keep an eye on this summer.