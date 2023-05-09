Filed under: Tuesday Community Question: Who should wear ‘0’? It’s a cool look By Bill Williamson@BWilliamsonNFL May 9, 2023, 6:00am PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Tuesday Community Question: Who should wear ‘0’? Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Raiders Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images Now that the NFL is allowing players to wear jersey number o, what current Raiders’ player should wear it? More From Silver And Black Pride 5 UDFAs with best chance to make the roster Ranking Raiders remaining needs Remaining free agents who could fill roster holes Tuesday community question: What was the Raiders’ biggest mistake this offseason? Raiders 2023 draft: Grade the picks Silver Minings: Tyree Wilson was a popular pick Loading comments...
Loading comments...