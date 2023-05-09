Maxx Crosby named Raiders’ player to root for

Watching Maxx Crosby go from being a fourth-round pick to a two-time Pro Bowler has been one of the best storylines to watch over the last four years as a Las Vegas Raiders fan. Not only is he a homegrown talent who went from a lesser-known NFL Draft prospect to an NFL star, but he’s also overcome adversity off the field to add even more inspiration to his story.

Crosby has brought a sense of pride to Raider Nation and the rest of the league is starting to take notice. Current NFL Media personality and 13-year NFL veteran Jason McCourty recently listed his favorite player to watch for all 32 teams in the league and listed Crosby as his choice for Las Vegas, citing the four-year veteran’s on- and off-the-field success as reasons why:

Mad Maxx is a nightmare off the edge in the Raiders’ front, fresh off a career-best 12.5-sack season. He is the heart and soul of that defense with a relentless motor and larger-than-life personality. His story of overcoming addiction only adds to his likability.

The pass-rusher has also served as a bit of an animal rights activist, making him even more likable. Back in 2020, he mentioned in an interview with Raiders Wire that he was looking into opening a Pit Bull rescue one day. More recently, he used the NFL’s my cause my cleats campaign to bring awareness to the Stand Up For Pits Foundation and partnered with a real estate company, Homie, to raise money for Pits to Pets, a nonprofit animal rescue in Southern Nevada.

To make him even easier to root for, this summer Crosby will be hosting a youth football camp near his hometown of Colleyville, Texas for kids ages 6-18 on June 30. For anyone interested in attending or sending their child, follow this link.

Rounding out the AFC West, McCourty listed wide receiver Kadarius Toney for the Kansas City Chiefs, cornerback J.C. Jackson for the Los Angeles Chargers and wide receiver Tim Patrick for the Denver Broncos as his players to root for.