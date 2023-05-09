NFL schedule release 2023: Preparing for possible Raiders dates

We are two days from learning the Las Vegas Raiders’ 2023 NFL schedule..

Let’s look at some possible storylines:

To refresh you, here are their opponents:

HOME

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Pittsburgh Steelers

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

New York Giants

AWAY

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Buffalo Bills

Indianapolis Colts

Miami Dolphins

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Early leaks:

The league will announce some games on Wednesday and Thursday morning before officially announcing the entire schedule at 5 p.m. PT Thursday.

International games will be announced Wednesday on NFL Network and ESPN.

Black Friday game will be announced Wednesday by Amazon.

Select games will be announced Wednesday on Fox & Friends and CBS Mornings.

Select games will be announced Thursday on Today Show and Good Morning America.

Possible big games:

It’s possible the Raiders start the season Thursday, September 7 at the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. It is also possible the Raiders play in Detroit on Thanksgiving day. The Raiders played in Dallas on Thanksgiving in 2021 and on Christmas Eve in Pittsburgh last season. So, it wouldn’t be a surprise if another holiday date is on the horizon.

Black Friday?

The NFL is playing a game on Black Friday (Friday, Nov. 24) for the first time. I just have a feeling the Silver and Black may be hosting a game in the Death Star in that game.

Possible prime-time games:

The Raiders played three prime-time games last season with one game being flexed out, plus they played a Saturday afternoon game in a single-game slot to end the season. How many will they get this year? I’d guess three or four. Davante Adams’ first game against the Packers? Aaron Rodgers and the Jets? We shall see.