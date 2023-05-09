Raiders draft 2023: Linebacker Amari Burney is signed

The Las Vegas Raiders began to sign their 2023 draft class by signing linebacker Amari Burney according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.

Burney is a sixth-round draft pick from Florida. Expect the Raiders to continue to sign more draft picks this week. They are holding their rookie minicamp Friday through Sunday and it will be the first time the none-player Las Vegas draft class gets to work.

Rookies don’t have to be signed by the minicamp, but teams try to get a good amount of their class signed early. The team is also expected to announce their undrafted draft class (which is expected to be consisted of 10-12 players) by the time the minicamp starts.

In addition to Burney, the Raiders’ other draft picks are first-round pick edge rusher Tyree Wilson of Texas Tech, second-round pick tight end Michael Mayer of Notre Dame, third-round picks, defensive tackle Byron Young of Alabama and wide receiver Tre Tucker of Cincinnati, fourth-round picks, cornerback Jakorian Bennett of Maryland and quarterback Aidan O’Connell of Purdue, fifth-round pick, safety Christopher Smith of Georgia and seventh-round pick, defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera of Arizona State.