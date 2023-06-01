Silver Minings: Las Vegas didn’t punt at high rate in 2022

A recent tweet by NFL analyst Warren Sharp explored the punt rates of all NFL teams in 2022.

The Las Vegas Raiders were were near the bottom as they punted on fourth down just 51 percent of the time. It was tied for the seventh lowest rate with the Philadelphia Eagles. Here is the complete list:

% of 4th downs where a team punted in 2022:



70% - TEN

65% - NO

64% - NE

63% - DEN

62% - HOU

61% - CAR

61% - MIN

61% - LAR

61% - WAS

60% - CIN

60% - NYG

59% - DAL

58% - KC

57% - NYJ

57% - CHI

57% - SF

56% - ATL

56% - TB

55% - PIT

55% - LAC

55% - SEA

54% - BUF

53% - IND

52% - MIA… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 20, 2023

It may be surprising because coach Josh McDaniels wasn’t known for being overly aggressive in his first season in Las Vegas. Yet, a big reason why the Raiders didn’t punt on fourth 49 percent of the team was based off their problems of finishing drives in the end zone, especially once they entered the red zone.

Kicker Daniel Carlson attempted 37 field goals. It was tied for the third most attempted field goals in the league. Thus, that helped the Raiders finish low in this stat.

