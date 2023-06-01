Silver Minings: Las Vegas didn’t punt at high rate in 2022

A recent tweet by NFL analyst Warren Sharp explored the punt rates of all NFL teams in 2022.
The Las Vegas Raiders were were near the bottom as they punted on fourth down just 51 percent of the time. It was tied for the seventh lowest rate with the Philadelphia Eagles. Here is the complete list:
% of 4th downs where a team punted in 2022:— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 20, 2023
70% - TEN
65% - NO
64% - NE
63% - DEN
62% - HOU
61% - CAR
61% - MIN
61% - LAR
61% - WAS
60% - CIN
60% - NYG
59% - DAL
58% - KC
57% - NYJ
57% - CHI
57% - SF
56% - ATL
56% - TB
55% - PIT
55% - LAC
55% - SEA
54% - BUF
53% - IND
52% - MIA…
It may be surprising because coach Josh McDaniels wasn’t known for being overly aggressive in his first season in Las Vegas. Yet, a big reason why the Raiders didn’t punt on fourth 49 percent of the team was based off their problems of finishing drives in the end zone, especially once they entered the red zone.
Kicker Daniel Carlson attempted 37 field goals. It was tied for the third most attempted field goals in the league. Thus, that helped the Raiders finish low in this stat.
