Josh McDaniels on Jimmy Garoppolo injury: ‘I have no anxiety’

In his first public comments since a bombshell report about the health of his quarterback, Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels firmly stated he expected Jimmy Garoppolo to be ready for the regular season.

“I have no anxiety. You guys may have anxiety,” McDaniels said before an OTA session Thursday morning. “I have no anxiety.”

McDaniels added that he won’t put a timeline on Garoppolo’s return, but stated he is confident he will return in training camp (which starts late next month) and be ready for the September 10 regular-season opener at the Denver Broncos.

Pro Football Talk reported Saturday night that Garoppolo failed his physical in March and and had a waiver written into his re-arranged contract stating the Raiders won’t owe him anything if he isn’t ready for the start of the season.

This story came two days after McDaniels said Garoppolo is missing OTAs and probably won’t be ready until training camp, which isn’t great for a quarterback joining a new team. Shortly after McDaniels’ announcement, The Athletic reported Garoppolo had surgery after he was signed by the Raiders. Thus, after Garoppolo and the team agreed to terms, it was discovered that he was still having issues in his foot stemming from a Dec. 3, 2022 injury he suffered as the quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers that ended his season.

Still, Thursday McDaniels made it clear Garoppolo will be ready.

“I’m really excited he is here,” McDaniels said. “I feel very good because I have information that tells me we’re going to be fine. Nothing has happened that will change that.”

In other notes from McDaniels’ presser:

He said several former “Raiders greats” will be at Thursday’s session.

#Raiders Greats/Alums I spotted at OTAs:

Raymond Chester

Ted Hendricks

James Lofton

Art Shell

Phil Villapiano @Villapiano41

Jim Plunkett@CharlesWoodson &

Mike Haynes — Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) June 1, 2023

He said the team’s front office is prepared to add veterans, whether they or free agents or may become free agents if the opportunity arises.

McDaniels said the Raiders’ organization is pulling for the Las Vegas Golden Knights as they open the Stanley Cup finals.

Hunter Renfrow is participating in OTAs for the #Raiders today — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) June 1, 2023