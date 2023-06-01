 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Tom Brady will not play for Raiders (source is Tom Brady)

The GOAT is “certain” his playing days are over ...

By Bill Williamson
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tom Brady leaves NFL field for final time
Amid speculation he could be an option for the Las Vegas Raiders (the franchise he is joining in an ownership role), legendary quarterback Tom Brady reiterated — in no uncertain terms — that he will, indeed, stay retired.

“I’m certain I’m not playing again,” Brady told Sports Illustrated in a report released Thursday morning.

Brady retired earlier this offseason. Brady, 45, of course, ended a short retirement last year ... but he said he is for sure done this time around. Thus, his message is that we can eliminate him as an option for the Raiders if Jimmy Garoppolo’s surgically-repaired foot precludes him for playing this year. The Raiders do, however, expect Garoppolo to be able to play.

If not the best available option is not an option.

Brady is in the process of finalizing his role as a minority owner of the Raiders. He told Sports Illustrated that he is excited about his post-playing life that will include raising his children, starting a broadcasting career in 2024 with Fox Sports and his role with the Raiders.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity I have with the Raiders and we’re in the process of that,” Brady told Sports Illustrated.

He also addressed the Raiders on ESPN’s SportsCenter.

So, we can end talk that Brady will play for the Raiders ... until the rumors start again, of course.

