Silver Minings: ESPN ranks the Raiders core roster 17th

The Las Vegas Raiders have seen turnover on the roster from 2022. When Week 1 begins, there will be a lot of new players rocking the silver and black, especially on defense.

The team's central core stayed intact while losing Darren Waller and Derek Carr. The other players who signed long-term deals lost the offseason and are going into another year in the system.

ESPN's Seth Walder ranked the best roster core in the NFL. He looked at each team's five best players, including the quarterback. The Raiders landed at the 17th spot.

Adams and Crosby were top-20 players a season ago, Miller is a good pass-blocking left tackle and Jacobs led the league in rushing in 2022. The question of Garoppolo’s true ability — and ability to stay on the field — holds this group back, but the high end of Las Vegas’ non-QB roster is impressive. In fact, receiver Jakobi Meyers, one of the most underrated players in the league, didn’t make the cut.

If the Raiders can stay healthy, there is a chance they can overachieve with the talent on offense. Of course, health is paramount, with Garoppolo standing on the sideline heading into training camp. The defense will also have to take another step, being led by one of the best edge rushers in the NFL.

Everything changes once the teams hit the field. The Raiders have the pieces to surprise the doubters.

