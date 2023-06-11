Silver Minings: Josh Jacobs new tweet highlights contract dispute

The Las Vegas Raiders offense last season was effective in the run game. One of the reasons for that was the play of Josh Jacobs. He led the league in rushing while putting up over 2000 yards from scrimmage.

In the 2022 off-season, Dave Ziegler and the front office decided not to pick up his fifth-year option before the year started. After the massive performance put up by the former Alabama running back, he forced their hand and decided to apply the franchise tag on Jacobs.

Jacobs has not signed the contract and missed mini-camp and OTAs. In the past few seasons, NFL front offices have become split on the value of runnings backs. Teams like the Detroit Lions have a higher value on the position than the Minnesota Vikings, who just released Dalvin Cook.

Jacobs sent out a tweet on Saturday that could be interpreted in many ways. The Raiders star running back isn’t just thinking about himself regarding his contract.

Sometimes it’s not about you. We gotta do it for the ones after us ‍♂️ — Josh Jacobs (@iAM_JoshJacobs) June 10, 2023

Jacobs becomes integral for the offense, with the Raiders adding a quarterback who hasn’t thrown more than 500 attempts in a season. Ziegler could make the case that he is already top five in salary and cap hit. However, it displays the team is willing to pay a running back.

The dispute appears to be heading into training camp. Get your popcorn ready.

