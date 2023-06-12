Raiders Camp 2023: Aidan O’Connell impresses teammates

The Las Vegas Raiders told the world before OTA’s that Jimmy Garoppolo wouldn’t be participating. The former San Francisco 49er had surgery on his foot after failing a physical before signing his new contract.

With Garoppolo out on the sideline, the other quarterbacks have had a chance to shine. One player making waves at mini-camp is young signal caller Aidan O’Connell. During the practice session, he had a touchdown throw to another rookie Tre Tucker.

Really good sequence from @Raiders rookie QB Aidan O’Connell, including a 25-yard snap throw to Tre Tucker in stride that Tucker took to the house — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) June 8, 2023

He caught the eye of cornerback Brandon Facyson. He admired how well he had competed while on the field against the defense.

“I think he’s doing a great job. He’s going against a good defense, and we’re going against a good offense. As he’s coming in learning, he’s a new quarterback, and I know it’s his first time being in the league. So, regardless of how good or how bad the day goes, it’s just something to look forward to the next day because he’s learning. So, I think he’s doing a fantastic job though.”

O’Connell coming in and picking up the offense at a fast pace is a good sign for his outlook as an NFL player. He might have his name called earlier than expected with the injury history of Garoppolo and the age of Brian Hoyer.

With players like cornerback Jakorian Bennett making headlines, the early returns from the draft class are positive. A rise in young talent who can perform is what this team needs to become a true contender in the future.