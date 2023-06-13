 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday community question: Great WR or CB?

Pick your spot

By Bill Williamson
/ new
Green Bay Packers v Miami Dolphins
NFL
Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Would you rather have a great wide receiver or a great cornerback?

I say wide receiver. You gotta score. Let us know what you think?

