Silver Minings: PFF has Maxx Crosby as a tier 1 edge rusher

The Las Vegas Raiders have struggled on defense for the past few years. However, one player who has shown up every week is Maxx Crosby. Crosby has positioned his name among the best pass rushers in the NFL.

Crosby's consistency as an edge rusher helped him join the PFF's 100 pressures club. In their latest edge rankings before the new year, PFF ranked Maxx Crosby as a tier 1 edge rusher in the NFL. He took the fifth spot right in front of Joey Bosa.

As for Crosby, over the last two seasons, no player has more pressures (100), and only Garrett has a higher cumulative pass rush win rate (19.7%).

What isn't mentioned here is Crosby's presence as a run defender. He finished first in defensive stops and third in defensive stop percentage.

The Raiders hope for another Pro Bowl season from the star edge rusher.

