Raiders Reacts Survey: Will Jimmy Garoppolo be ready by training camp?

The Las Vegas Raiders were anticipating a new era at the quarterback position when they initially signed Jimmy Garoppolo. However, a setback during the physical had them adjust the deal, and Garoppolo headed for surgery.

Uncertainty surrounds the Raiders, wondering if their quarterback will be ready for training camp. Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels are hoping for good news but created a clause where they can terminate the contract if needed.

In this week's SB Nation Reacts, we ask Raider Nation if they believe Jimmy Garoppolo will be ready for training camp. Let us know how you feel about the survey. It could be a long season if the quarterback is unprepared to go.