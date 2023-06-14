At the end of the 2022 season, Pro Football Focus had the Las Vegas Raiders offensive line slated as the 10th-best unit in the NFL. Kolton Miller and Jermaine Eluemunor held it down in the trenches to help the line go from the 31st spot in Week 2 to the top third of the league when it was all said and done.

However, PFF’s Sam Monson recently dropped his updated o-line rankings ahead of the upcoming campaign and the Raiders dropped nine spots to No. 19 across the league. Below is Monson’s rationale:

19. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (DOWN 9) Projected Starting Lineup LT Kolton Miller LG Dylan Parham C Andre James RG Alex Bars RT Jermaine Eluemunor The interior trio of the Raiders’ line last season had an average PFF grade of 56.7, but the team is returning all three. This group overachieved last season, but it’s tough to see it projecting far above average on paper. Best Player: Kolton Miller Kolton Miller finished 2022 with an overall PFF grade of 84.1 last season. He has become an excellent starter and one of the few success stories of the previous regime.

While the offseason obviously plays a factor and Las Vegas didn’t make any significant moves up front, it is interesting that they would suffer such a steep drop despite everyone coming back/not losing anyone in free agency or to retirement. The only other team to suffer a steeper drop was the San Francisco 49ers, who fell 11 spots and lost starting right tackle Mike McGlinchey.

There’s no doubt that the Raiders can improve on their interior three offensive linemen, but more continuity together should count for something and halt their slide down the rankings at least a little more than what Monson is projecting, in my opinion. We’ll see how it all plays out in the fall, though.

For those curious, the Kansas City Chiefs were the top dog in the AFC West coming in at No. 3 overall with the Los Angeles Chargers sitting at nine and the Denver Broncos ranking 11th.

