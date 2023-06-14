Raiders “likely” to sign Marcus Peters, per report

Former Baltimore Ravens and current free agent cornerback Marcus Peters visited the Las Vegas Raiders about a month ago but left without signing a contract and is still available on the open market. Peters was likely testing the waters and talking with other teams to see what type of deal he can get and weigh his options, however, that might be coming to a head soon.

According to The Athletic’s Vic Tafur, the seven-year veteran could be on his way to Las Vegas in the coming days.

“...the Raiders seem likely to sign veteran cornerback Marcus Peters before training camp, Tafur wrote. “Peters came in for a visit last month and, according to league and team sources, the two sides have stayed in touch as Peters tests the market. The Raiders have other veteran cornerbacks on their list, but Peters could very likely sign with the team that he grew up rooting for as a kid in Oakland. “Peters, 30, started all 13 games he appeared in for the Ravens last season, and had 47 tackles, two for loss, a sack and an interception. He led the league in yards from interception returns in three of his seven active seasons (2015, 2017, 2019), is a three-time Pro Bowl selection and a two-time first-team All-Pro.”

The Raiders currently have the following cornerbacks rostered; Nate Hobbs, Duke Shelley, David Long Jr., Brandon Facyson, Amik Robertson, Tyler Hall, Jakorian Bennett (rookie fourth-round pick), Jordan Perryman (rookie UDFA), Azizi Hearn (rookie UDFA) and Bryce Cosby. So, Peters could easily step in as an immediate starter and the team’s best corner.

Las Vegas does have a full 90-man roster right now—technically 91 with David Agoha under contract, who is part of the NFL’s International Pathway Program and doesn’t count toward the league’s limit—so someone will be let go if they decide to bring Peters in.

With minicamp ending tomorrow and training camp still over a month away for the Silver and Black, the team doesn’t need to rush to sign the veteran cornerback, but they could certainly use his services after finishing in dead last for interceptions a year ago.