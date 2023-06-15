Silver Minings: Tom Brady calls the Raiders an ‘iconic NFL franchise’

Tom Brady and the Las Vegas Raiders franchise are close to joining forces. Mark Davis has a deal in place for the seven-time champion quarterback to have a minority stake in the team.

Brady has a history with the Raiders, with his first playoff loss saved by the infamous tuck rule. Even after over 20 years, it stings for Raider Nation, making Brady one of the most hated players by fans of the Silver and Black.

In the latest interview with the Associated Press, Brady gave his perspective on the new partnership. He praised the Raiders for their rich history as a franchise in the NFL.

I grew up in the Bay Area. My favorite team was the 49ers. The team across the bay was the Raiders. And, you know, they’re an iconic NFL franchise. When I look at a lot of the people that have impacted the NFL over a long period of time in the most positive way, (former Raiders owner and GM) Al Davis is one of them. And he’s not with us anymore but I’ve heard incredible stories. And then the opportunity came about to become a minority owner in the Raiders, it was a dream come true for me.

While the Raiders haven’t won recently, the team has a rich history of iconic moments. Brady’s appreciation and Bay Area upbringing made it easier to join the Raiders organization.

