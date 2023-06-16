News: Raiders sign Jakorian Bennett, now have 2023 NFL draft class under contract

The Las Vegas Raiders wrapped up OTAs yesterday and wasted no time making sure everyone was under contract and ready for training camp. The Raiders announced today that they’ve signed their fourth-round pick out of the University of Maryland, cornerback Jakorian Bennett.

Bennett played and was a starter for three seasons with the Terrapins and racked up 69 total tackles, five interceptions and an impressive 24 pass breakups in 27 games. His best season came this past fall as he surrendered just 309 receiving yards and no touchdowns according to Pro Football Focus.

In Las Vegas, the 105th overall pick will enter a training camp battle for a premier spot in the cornerback rotation with veterans Amik Robertson, Brandon Facyson, Tyler Hall and Sam Webb. Bennett’s ability to play both as a nickel corner and out wide should give him a leg up on the competition and could arguably makes Robertson his biggest competitor.

The details of the rookie’s contract are not known at this time but Spotrac is projecting him to make roughly $4.7 million over four years with about an $825k signing bonus. That’s pretty close to wide receiver Tre Tucker’s four-year, $5.3 million deal with an $857k bonus, and Tucker was selected only four spots ahead of Bennett.

This signing, combined with Michael Mayer’s on Wednesday, also means the Raiders now have signed all nine members of their 2023 NFL Draft class heading into training camp. While the rookies are all squared away, the team does still have one contract situation looming over their heads as 90 out of 91 players on the roster have put ink to paper...

Running back Josh Jacobs still has not signed his franchise tender nor has there been any news about him and the club reaching an agreement on a contract extension. That will likely be general manager Dave Zielger’s priority over the next month as the rest of the team is ready to go.