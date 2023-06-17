SB Nation Reacts: 59% of Raiders fans believe Jimmy Garoppolo will be ready by training camp

The Las Vegas Raiders were anticipating a new era at the quarterback position when they initially signed Jimmy Garoppolo. However, a setback during the physical had them adjust the deal, and Garoppolo headed for surgery.

Uncertainty surrounds the Raiders, wondering if their quarterback will be ready for training camp. Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels are hoping for good news but created a clause where they can terminate the contract if needed.

In this week's SB Nation Reacts, we ask Raider Nation if they believe Jimmy Garoppolo will be ready for training camp. 59% of fans think he will be prepared to go in late July.

Raiders fans have the same confidence as the head coach who said during OTAs, "I have no anxiety," regarding the situation with his starting quarterback.

The Raiders will run with Brian Hoyer until the former 49ers quarterback is ready. Aidan O'Connell had a strong mini-camp and could push Hoyer to play behind Garoppolo.

The hope is that Garoppolo's injury will be healed by then, and he can gain chemistry with the wide receivers. It could be a long season for the Raiders if it doesn't happen.

