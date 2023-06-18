Silver Minings: PFF ranks Raiders receiving corps in top quarter of NFL

Heading into the 2023 season, one of the strengths of the Las Vegas Raiders is their receiving corps as wideouts Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow and Jakobi Meyers make up one of the better pass-catching trios in the NFL. With those three leading the way, Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema recently ranked the Raiders’ unit eighth in the league as Sikkema’s rationale is below.

The Cincinnati Bengals earned the top spot on the list which is hard to argue against, but Las Vegas does lead the way in the AFC West as the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers ranked 11th and 12th, respectively, while the Denver Broncos are 17th.

So, what do you think? Are the Silver and Black’s pass-catchers ranked too high? Too low? or just right? Head to the comments section to share your thoughts and join the conversation. You can sign up for a commenting account below and we have full-time moderators to enforce the Community Guidelines.

In other Raiders’ links: