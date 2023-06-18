Silver Minings: PFF ranks Raiders receiving corps in top quarter of NFL

Heading into the 2023 season, one of the strengths of the Las Vegas Raiders is their receiving corps as wideouts Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow and Jakobi Meyers make up one of the better pass-catching trios in the NFL. With those three leading the way, Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema recently ranked the Raiders’ unit eighth in the league as Sikkema’s rationale is below.
Davante Adams has the highest receiving grade in the league over the last three seasons at 94.2, and he is the primary reason why the Raiders slot in here at No. 8. Darren Waller‘s recent departure brings the unit’s ceiling down, but Hunter Renfrow is still a very good slot player, and Josh Jacobs has good receiving ability out of the backfield. Throw in tight ends Austin Hooper and Michael Mayer and the signing of Jakobi Meyers, and it’s a very solid group.
The Cincinnati Bengals earned the top spot on the list which is hard to argue against, but Las Vegas does lead the way in the AFC West as the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers ranked 11th and 12th, respectively, while the Denver Broncos are 17th.
