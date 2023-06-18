 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Silver Minings: PFF ranks Raiders receiving corps in top quarter of NFL

The Silver and Black get some love

By Matt Holder
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Jacksonville Jaguars v Las Vegas Raiders
Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow
Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Heading into the 2023 season, one of the strengths of the Las Vegas Raiders is their receiving corps as wideouts Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow and Jakobi Meyers make up one of the better pass-catching trios in the NFL. With those three leading the way, Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema recently ranked the Raiders’ unit eighth in the league as Sikkema’s rationale is below.

8. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

Davante Adams has the highest receiving grade in the league over the last three seasons at 94.2, and he is the primary reason why the Raiders slot in here at No. 8. Darren Waller‘s recent departure brings the unit’s ceiling down, but Hunter Renfrow is still a very good slot player, and Josh Jacobs has good receiving ability out of the backfield. Throw in tight ends Austin Hooper and Michael Mayer and the signing of Jakobi Meyers, and it’s a very solid group.

The Cincinnati Bengals earned the top spot on the list which is hard to argue against, but Las Vegas does lead the way in the AFC West as the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers ranked 11th and 12th, respectively, while the Denver Broncos are 17th.

So, what do you think? Are the Silver and Black’s pass-catchers ranked too high? Too low? or just right? Head to the comments section to share your thoughts and join the conversation. You can sign up for a commenting account below and we have full-time moderators to enforce the Community Guidelines.

In other Raiders’ links:

More From Silver And Black Pride

Loading comments...