Silver Minings: 3 Raiders land on the CBS Sports top 100

With the Las Vegas Raiders wrapping up mini-camp last week, we look forward to the start of the season. Fans can't wait to see how the new team performs as we get closer to September.

The Raiders roster fields players that are among the best at their position. Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs were All-Pros in 2022, while Maxx Crosby was selected for the Pro Bowl. These three core players will help the Raiders win this fall on Sundays.

Pete Prisco of CBS Sports recognized all three players in his new NFL top 100 list. Davante Adams was the highest-ranked player coming in at 17.

“In his first season with the Raiders, Adams had 100 catches with 14 touchdowns to show he could still play at a high level without Aaron Rodgers. What’s even more impressive is his per-catch average was a career-high 15.2 yards.”

Crosby followed up next at 38. He was the fifth edge rusher on the list displaying his respect around league circles.

“He had a career-high 12.5 sacks last season to rank eighth in the league. He was also among the league leaders in pressures.”

The last was Josh Jacobs, who was right outside the top 50 at 52. Jacobs is coming off his best season in the NFL and has 21 touchdowns in the last two years.

“He led the NFL in rushing last season, earning himself the franchise tag from the Raiders. He has to show he can do it again after a slow start to his career.”

While the contract dispute with Jacobs might continue into training camp, the Raiders have three elite players on the roster. If the rest of the role players can make plays, the team could surprise their critics, who don't expect them to be contenders.

