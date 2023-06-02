Silver Minings: ESPN likes and dislikes Las Vegas’ defensive line

Recently, respected ESPN NFL analyst ranked all NFL teams’ edge rushers and defensive tackles.

According to Clay, the Raiders should both be excited and concerned about their prospects on the defensive front during the 2023 season.

Clay gave the Raiders’ edge rushers high marks. He ranked Las Vegas’ pass-rushers as the seventh best group in the NFL. That’s a pretty good position to be at the top of the league.

Here is Clay’s full list of defensive end rankings:

2023 NFL Edge Rusher Unit Ranks and Depth Charts.



This league has some incredible duos...but the Vikings addition of Marcus Davenport gets them to the top. pic.twitter.com/hoTBhT43gg — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) May 10, 2023

Again, having the seventh best group at a key spot is encouraging. OK, here’s the flip side.

Clay has the Raiders’ defensive tackles ranked at No. 31, which is the second lowest ranking in the league. Ouch.

Here is Clay’s full list of NFL team defensive tackle rankings:

2023 NFL Interior Defensive Linemen Unit Ranks and Depth Charts.



The Leonard Williams and Dexter Lawrence led Giants pace the field. pic.twitter.com/XWfOA3Nodn — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) May 11, 2023

So, if this is true, the Raider’s edge rushers have a lot of pressure on this season.

