Silver Minings: ESPN likes and dislikes Las Vegas’ defensive line

Pass-rushers get ranked high, tackles not so much

By Bill Williamson
San Francisco 49ers v Las Vegas Raiders
Bilal Nichols, Maxx Crosby
Recently, respected ESPN NFL analyst ranked all NFL teams’ edge rushers and defensive tackles.

According to Clay, the Raiders should both be excited and concerned about their prospects on the defensive front during the 2023 season.

Clay gave the Raiders’ edge rushers high marks. He ranked Las Vegas’ pass-rushers as the seventh best group in the NFL. That’s a pretty good position to be at the top of the league.

Here is Clay’s full list of defensive end rankings:

Again, having the seventh best group at a key spot is encouraging. OK, here’s the flip side.

Clay has the Raiders’ defensive tackles ranked at No. 31, which is the second lowest ranking in the league. Ouch.

Here is Clay’s full list of NFL team defensive tackle rankings:

So, if this is true, the Raider’s edge rushers have a lot of pressure on this season.

In other Raiders’ news:

