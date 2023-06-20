Raiders Reacts Survey: Should the Raiders sign CB Marcus Peters?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Las Vegas Raiders fans and fans across the country.

The secondary must improve, with the Las Vegas Raiders struggling against the pass in 2022. Facing star quarterbacks six times a season makes it a priority for the group to take the next step under Patrick Graham.

The Raiders added players in free agency, such as Duke Shelly and David Long. While both players started this past season, they have been career backups for most of their careers.

A player, the Raiders, have been connected to is Marcus Peters. Peters is an Oakland native who could get the chance to play for his former hometown team. He met with the team recently but didn't leave with a contract. However, it has been reported by Vic Tafur the team is keeping in touch.

In this week's SB Nation Reacts, we ask Raider Nation if they should sign Marcus Peters. Let us know in the survey below your thoughts on the veteran cornerback.