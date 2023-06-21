Silver Minings: Davante Adams one of most marketable players in NFL

Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver is everything a team wants in a player.
He shines on and off the field. And he’s getting noticed for it.
According to OLBG.com, Adams is the fifth most marketable player in the NFL. Adams’ longtime quarterback Aaron Rodgers with the Green Packers Packers, who is now with the New York Jets, was voted as the most marketable player in the league.
Since coming over from the Packers in a blockbuster trade last year, Adams has been a major presence. He has starred in several commercials, including spots for Taco Bell and Tide laundry detergent, among others. He also represents casino empire MGM Resorts.
Adams has it going on. Imagine what will happen to Adams’ marketability if the Raiders become a true Super Bowl contender?
In other Raiders’ news:
- Top 10: Because of Adams, PFF has the Raiders ranked in their top 10 wide receiving group i the NFL.
- Playoffs? Pro Football Network explains the Raiders’ path to the postseason.
- Say what? CBS has a propsed resolution for Josh Jacobs and it will make you mad if it happened.
