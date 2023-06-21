Who signs first, Josh Jacobs or Saquon Barkley?

All eyes in the Raider Nation are on Josh Jacobs’ contract situation.

And it’s understandable. Jacobs, the 2022 NFL rushing yardage king, has stayed away from the Las Vegas Raiders’ during the offseason and during the mandatory minicamp earlier this month. He, of course, was given the franchise tag and will either sign a long-term deal, sign and play for the franchise tag price (just north of $10 million for 2023) or hold out. The deadline for him to sign a long-term deal is July 17, just 26 days away.

Jacobs has fired off a few cryptic tweets this offseason with the latest coming Tuesday.

Bad business — Josh Jacobs (@iAM_JoshJacobs) June 20, 2023

One could surmise that the current contract talk mood isn’t great in Jacobs’ mind. As much as it’s worrisome for Raiders’ fans, it is important not to just keep an eye on the Jacobs’ contract talks.

But what’s happening with fellow star running back Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants is paramount to what’s happening in Las Vegas. Like Jacobs, Barkley was given the franchise tag and he wants a long-term deal as well and he hasn’t signed his tag. Dallas’ Tony Pollard, coming off an injury, has signed his tag, but still wants a new deal. Yet, if not, he will for sure play in Dallas in 2023.

Currently, the same can’t be said for Jacobs and Barkley.

NFL Media reported this week that Barkley and the Giants have resumed contract talks. So, perhaps a long-term deal can be struck before next month’s deadline. If Barkley signs a new deal, it would give Jacobs and the Raiders a relevant guideline to try to finish a deal.

From @NFLTotalAccess: A look at where all the franchise tagged RBs stand less than a month before the deadline… pic.twitter.com/3ineCKRJQ5 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 20, 2023

If Barkley gets an extension, it doesn’t automatically mean Jacobs will as well. But it could give clarity to the talks.

So, as much as Jacobs himself, we need to be paying attention to what is happening in the Big Apple in the next several weeks.