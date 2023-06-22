Silver Minings: Jimmy G. stands with NFL elite in this stat

There is mixed excitement in the Raider Nation about Jimmy Garoppolo being signed to be the Las Vegas Raiders’ starting quarterback in 2022.

Garoppolo may not be a dynamic gunslinger, but there is not doubt that Garoppolo has had his share of success. His 26 games the past two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers are example that Jimmy G. has accomplished some nice things in the NFL.

A recent tweet by analytics-based site SumerSports showed that. The site ranked NFL quarterback in performance in high expected pass situations during the past two NFL seasons. Garoppolo ranked fourth behind the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow. That’s lofty company for Jimmy G.

Here is the complete tweet:

How quarterbacks have performed in high expected pass situations the past two seasons pic.twitter.com/eKOJn8kMGo — SumerSports (@sumersports) May 19, 2023

So, say what you want about Jimmy G., the guy has a solid resume coming into Las Vegas.

