Silver Minings: Raiders’ win total is 7.5 for 2023

Now that most of the offseason additions are complete across the league, expectations ae being made for all 32 teams.

From an oddsmakers’ perspective, not a lot is expected from the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023.

According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, their win total is set 7.5 games with the under being the favorite. Currently, the Raiders are +160 to hit the over and -190 to hit the under.

The Raiders went 6-11 last season. So, the oddsmakers are expecting the same type of season as the Raiders leave the Derek Carr era and start the Jimmy Garoppolo tenure at quarterback.

They have the lowest win total line in the AFC West.

