Reviewing Raiders Tuesday Community Question

We had a ton of great responses this week to our Tuesday Community Question, which was who was the best Raiders’ offensive player ever.
There are a ton of options and you delivered. Here are some of your responses:
AAAA54 wrote:
Jerry Rice
MichaelMatto wrote:
Bo Jackson for pure talent. Better yards/carry than Jim Brown and Barry Sanders—I think the highest in history, but for not having enough attempts to make the leaderboards. Yeah, I know production and longevity matter, but he was the best offensive player the Raiders ever had.
JackTatumHOF wrote:
Tim Brown/Marcus Allen tie
iowanation wrote;
I became a Raider fan because of Freddy B so guess that would be my vote, however, It is about impossible to pick from so many of the greats who have wore the shield.
Chrome&Onyx wrote;
Marcus Allen.
With a shout out to Bo Jackson!
DarylHarmonica wrote:
Just one? No Way!
Art Shell- Best OLineman we ever had
Snake- A true winner
Gannon- A true leader
Marcus Allen
Justin Adventure wrote:
I am going with Brown. He played great with mediocre QBs. Imagine if he had an above average QB, where would he rank amongst WR? He would probably be in the top 3 for WR/TE receiving stats.
asa1658 wrote:
If the best ability is availability it has to be Gene Upshaw... 231 games and never missed a down
most of it at an all-pro level, might I add
Banaszak’em wrote:
Marcus.
17 Bob Trey O wrote:
Almost impossible to name one...
OL - Upshaw, Otto, Shell
TE - Casper
WR - Biletnikoff, Brown
RB - Allen
QB - Stabler
Think I have to go with Otto, Upshaw a close second.
SeaofHands74 wrote:
Wow, very tough.
Branch, Allen, Snake.
