Raiders preview 2023: Odd man out at cornerback?

The Las Vegas Raiders have been busy this offseason, reconstructing the cornerback position.

So far, the Raiders have signed three free agents and added another in the draft. They may not be done. Las Vegas could add a fifth cornerback in the form of former All-Pro Marcus Peters. There have been reports that the Raiders are likely to sign Peters at some point. He visited the team in May.

Peters, 30, would be the highest profile addition at the position and likely be the team’s best cornerback even though he has been dealing with injuries and some signs of decline: Still, he can help Las Vegas at a position of need.

If Peters is signed, that means that there will be immense competition at the position during training camp and in the preseason.

The Raiders currently have the following cornerbacks on the roster: Nate Hobbs, Duke Shelley, David Long Jr., Brandon Facyson, Amik Robertson, Tyler Hall, Jakorian Bennett (rookie fourth-round pick), Jordan Perryman (rookie UDFA), Azizi Hearn (rookie UDFA) and Bryce Cosby.

Shelley, Long and Facyson were signed in free agency and Bennett was drafted in the fourth round out of Maryland.

Las Vegas will likely keep five or six cornerbacks on the 53-man roster during the season. They also have holdovers Hobbs, Robertson, Hall and Cosby.

That would mean 11 players will be fighting for no more than six spots. Assuming Peters signs and there are no injuries, this is how I see it:

Locks:

Peters, Hobbs, Bennett

Likely:

Shelly, Long, Facyson

Got to fight:

Hall, Robertson, Cosby, Perryman, Hearn.

Thus, this could shape up to be one crazy competition. Because of all the competition, there are many combinations that could unfold. How do you see the cornerback competition playing out in Las Vegas this summer?